One Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,588. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.78 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day moving average of $246.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

