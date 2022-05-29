One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.78. 6,566,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,490. The firm has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.