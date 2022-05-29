One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,086. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

