One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 476,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,924. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.