One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,398 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 231.2% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 942.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LDEM traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $66.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

