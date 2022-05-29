One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.13. The stock had a trading volume of 22,549,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,052,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79. The firm has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.