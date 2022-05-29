One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,287 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 8,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

TLT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,190,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,532,174. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

