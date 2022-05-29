Omni Price Hits $3.80 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Omni has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00012977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00217628 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006548 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,347 coins and its circulating supply is 563,031 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

