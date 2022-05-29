Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.17.

ODFL stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.14. The stock had a trading volume of 926,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,769. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.