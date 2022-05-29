Oasis Network Hits Market Capitalization of $311.70 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $311.70 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

