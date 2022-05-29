Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ NYXH opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,612,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,118,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,646,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

