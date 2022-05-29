NWK Group Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 583.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

