NWK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $309.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.72. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

