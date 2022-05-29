NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.77.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.60 on Tuesday, hitting $188.11. 73,773,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,654,872. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $155.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $547.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.14.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

