Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 139,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,729. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $43,458.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,012,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

