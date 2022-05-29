Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE JSD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 139,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,729. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 339.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
