Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NAD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

