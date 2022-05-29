Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NUO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 27,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,851. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

