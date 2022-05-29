Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 132,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 40,587 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

