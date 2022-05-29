Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NAN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 132,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $15.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
