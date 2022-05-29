Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NMCO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.50. 225,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,588. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMCO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.