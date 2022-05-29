Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE JMM opened at $6.20 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.