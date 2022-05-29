Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE JMM opened at $6.20 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,995,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter worth $196,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

