Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 51.1% in May

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the April 30th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 51,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 884,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 207,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

