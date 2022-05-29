Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the April 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JCE traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,471. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 21.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2,531.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

