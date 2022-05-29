Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 322,731 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 777,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,731 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $183,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Dollar General by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,562,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,649,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $228.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.92.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

