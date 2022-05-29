Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,411,700 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411,700 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Activision Blizzard worth $175,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

