Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,890 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Norfolk Southern worth $234,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,417,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $339,254,000 after acquiring an additional 235,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.41.

NSC stock opened at $241.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.95. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

