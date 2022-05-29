Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,458 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Agilent Technologies worth $218,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

A opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $138.54. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.