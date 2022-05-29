Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $241.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,985 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,324 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

