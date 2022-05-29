Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $222.14 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,405,696 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Huntington Bancshares worth $222,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,193,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 237,215 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

