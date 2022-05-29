Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $187.72 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,447 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.75% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $187,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,543,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $29,387.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

