Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,095,362 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,362 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Kimco Realty worth $192,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

