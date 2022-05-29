Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Lifted by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after buying an additional 904,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Nutrien by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after buying an additional 845,912 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.36.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

