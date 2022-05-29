Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.