Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

NTNX stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $295,133.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 41,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

