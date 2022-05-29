Numeraire (NMR) Hits Market Cap of $70.53 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $11.98 or 0.00040928 BTC on major exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $70.53 million and $6.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,951,753 coins and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

