Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Update

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. 6,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,889. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

