North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,878.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$302,878.25.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$312,164.67.

On Friday, May 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$296,229.54.

On Wednesday, May 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,688.32.

On Monday, May 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$303,021.50.

On Friday, May 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$298,158.64.

On Wednesday, May 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.59 per share, with a total value of C$297,761.36.

On Monday, May 9th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.20 per share, with a total value of C$290,302.81.

On Friday, May 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 9,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.57 per share, with a total value of C$140,090.40.

On Wednesday, May 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.71 per share, with a total value of C$300,011.34.

On Monday, May 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.77 per share, with a total value of C$301,180.26.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.27. The stock has a market cap of C$489.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$14.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.