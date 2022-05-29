Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Nkarta alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $13.55 on Friday. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simeon George purchased 1,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $19,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,005. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,805,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,076,935. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth $19,409,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 851.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 209,133 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 107,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nkarta (NKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.