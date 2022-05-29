Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Update

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,771,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

