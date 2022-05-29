Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,868 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

