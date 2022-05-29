Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,587 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 49,648 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 125,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

