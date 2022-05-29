Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,123.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.65.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $365.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

