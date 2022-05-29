Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,773 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.
Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.
About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
