Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,773 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 77,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.