Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $2.10 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,149 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $108.50 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

