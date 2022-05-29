Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.35. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.