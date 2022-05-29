Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 411 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

