Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires Shares of 18,800 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 85.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $152.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.72.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

