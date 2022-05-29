Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,004 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

