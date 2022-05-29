Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 148 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.44.

Shares of COO opened at $352.17 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.43 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

