Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 107 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total transaction of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $244.41 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.69.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

