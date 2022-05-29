Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

