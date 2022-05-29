Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 55.3% in May

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the April 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,667. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile (Get Rating)
